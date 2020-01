MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With the new year here, one resolution some people make is to read more. Besides books for people to check out, the Peter White Public Library holds a variety of events and including their four book clubs.

Carolyn McManis from the Peter White Public Library spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about those groups as well as the many health related events that are happening at the library.

For more information about what’s going on at the library, click here.