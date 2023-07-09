GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marks the birthday of one of Michigan’s oldest and most unique buildings: Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel.

The hotel opened on July 10, 1887, billed as a summer retreat for people looking to relax along the Great Lakes. Since its opening, the hotel has added and renovated spaces to keep up with the times — everything from its gigantic swimming pool to the radio salon where patrons could gather to listen to their favorite programs.

But while many things change, a lot stays the same, including the hotel’s distinct design and timeless beauty.

GRAND HOTEL BY THE NUMBERS

136: The Grand Hotel is now 136 years old and running strong. Despite being limited by the Midwest’s changing seasons, the Grand still takes in more than 150,000 overnight guests each year.

93: Allegan native Charles Caskey and a group of 600 laborers built the Grand Hotel in just 93 days, including four floors and rooms to hold 600 guests.

332,500: In all, the Grand Hotel currently stands at 332,500 square feet.

397: The hotel’s Cupola Suites project, which lasted four years, wrapped up in 2019, bringing the hotel’s number of guest rooms to 397.

660: The Grand Hotel’s front porch is 660 feet long, making it the largest in the world. However, according to the Historical Society of Michigan, when Caskey and his crew originally build the hotel, the porch was 680 feet long.

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (August 2018)

The Michigan Historic Site marker outside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (August 2018)

On the veranda the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

Outside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

Outside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

One of the newly reopened Cupola Suites at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (May 2019)

One of the newly reopened Cupola Suites at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. (May 2019)

Inside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

Inside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

Inside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

Inside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

Inside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

The grounds at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

Outside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

Outside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in August 2018.

500,000: It takes 500,000 gallons of water to fill the Esther Williams Swimming Pool. It is named after the Hollywood starlet after she starred in the movie, “This Time for Keeps,” which was shot at the Grand Hotel in 1947.

1980: The 1947 musical wasn’t the only time Hollywood came to Mackinac Island. A romantic drama called “Somewhere in Time,” released in 1980, was also filmed at the Grand Hotel. It starred Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour and Christopher Plummer. The cult-classic film still has a following that meets at the Grand Hotel every year for a special screening and other activities.

125,000: The Grand Hotel is home to more than 125,000 bedding plants that help create the lush, cozy gardens that define the grounds. There are more than 2,500 geraniums — considered the Grand Hotel’s signature flower. More than 24,000 flower bulbs are planted each fall, including more than 18,000 tulips.

4,000: The Grand Hotel has a kitchen staff of more than 100 people. They create up to 4,000 meals each day.

7: The Grand Hotel has served countless high-profile guests, including several world leaders. There are seven specialized suites in the hotel designed by former First Ladies: Jaqueline Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan and Barbara and Laura Bush.