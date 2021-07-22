Ex-Detroit chief James Craig announces run for Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Detroit police chief James Craig announced Wednesday night that he is running for Michigan governor in the 2022 election.
The announcement came during an appearance on Fox News, where Craig, a Republican, said, “We are going to take the state back.”
Craig retired from the force on June 1 after four decades in law enforcement.
Earlier in the day Wednesday, Craig launched an “exploratory committee” to begin raising money. He said campaign events will likely happen after Labor Day.
Craig spoke at the Kent County GOP headquarters on Monday.
Craig, a former Democrat, would face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if he wins the primary.
