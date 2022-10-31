GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Grand Rapids police officer has been ordered to stand trial for murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya after a judge said there are questions that must be decided by a jury.

Chris Schurr, 31, of Grandville, is charged with second-degree murder for the April 4 killing of Lyoya, 26.

What is in question in court is whether it constituted murder. Schurr’s defense team is arguing he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Lyoya following a traffic stop and struggle over Schurr’s Taser and that he was justified in shooting Lyoya under the “fleeing felon” common law — saying Lyoya became a felon when he attempted to run away. In charging Schurr with second-degree murder, the prosecutor said the shooting could not be justified by self-defense.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub said that ultimately, a jury must decide.

“…Factual questions remain as to whether defendant reasonably believed that his life was in imminent danger (or that he was in imminent danger of suffering great bodily harm) and that deadly force was reasonably necessary. These are questions of fact that the jury must decide based on the totality of the circumstances as presented by the evidence at trial,” Ayoub’s decision reads in part.

In two days of a preliminary hearing last week, the court heard from Taser experts, Grand Rapids Police Department officers, people who live near where the shooting happened and the passenger who was in Lyoya’s car before he was killed. After the defense and prosecution laid out their arguments, Ayoub said he needed to review all evidence and applicable laws before he decided if the case would be bound over to trial. He announced his decision Monday morning.

“While defendant has made strong arguments that the circumstances establish reasonableness and necessity, this Court cannot make that determination here at the preliminary examination as a matter of law,” the decision continues. “The evidentiary record from the preliminary examination contains enough to allow a person of average intelligence to conclude that defendant’s fear was not reasonable or that the defendant’s shooting of Lyoya in the back of the head was not reasonably necessary.”

Ayoub stressed that he was not expressing an opinion on whether Schurr was guilty or innocent.

“…Law enforcement officers are required to make split-second decisions of life and death which cannot be judged through 20/20 vision of hindsight from the vantage point of the judge’s bench,” Ayoub wrote. “It is precisely for this reason that defendant must be bound over for trial to allow a jury to make that factual determination taking into account all of the evidence produced at a full and fair trial.”

Outside the courtroom, Lyoya’s family said they were still mourning him but were grateful for Ayoub’s decision.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya. (Courtesy family)

“Ayoub showed that … he has the heart of a parent and (Kent County Prosecutor Chris) Becker showed that … he has the heart of a parent,” Lyoya’s father Peter Lyoya said in his native Swahili with help from a translator. “…My heart is receiving a little bit of relief because I’m seeing people around me who are helping to get me the justice.”

Peter Lyoya said he and his family struggled during the preliminary hearing as the video showing Patrick Lyoya being killed was played and the defense brought forth evidence about Patrick Lyoya having Bridge cards, IDs and credit cards in his car that didn’t belong to him.

“When I came here on Thursday and Friday, I felt like my heart, me and my family, our hearts were broken,” Peter Lyoya said. “…I was surprised, astonished, to see how they are accusing, they try to portray my son like a real criminal. That really hurt my heart. My heart was still bleeding, my wife’s heart was bleeding, to see that son, I’ve already lost him, I buried him, and yet they are still crushing his image, his reputation, his name just to acquit the officer.”

Patrick Lyoya’s parents Dorcas and Peter Lyoya in court during Chris Schurr’s preliminary hearing in Grand Rapids on Oct. 27, 2022.

Becker said he was “pleased” by Ayoub’s decision to move the case forward.

“It’s a low bar. Obviously, it’s one thing we’ve got to get over…” Becker said. “I thought the law is on our side. I think he (the judge) followed the law.”

“It’s a low burden,” defense attorney Matthew Borgula agreed, speaking to reporters later, “meaning is there enough to charge someone with a crime? And here the judge thought so and we’re not surprised. But at the same time, I think the judge indicated, at least in part, that there are some significant questions here that will make it very difficult for the prosecutor to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Schurr committed a crime and we feel strongly that he will be acquitted during a jury trial.”

Borgula said he expects to appeal Ayoub’s ruling to Kent County Circuit Court. He and Becker said not to expect a trial until sometime next year.

Asked if he thought he had the evidence to clear the higher bar of proving his case at trial, Becker said he did.

“I wouldn’t be proceeding in this case if I didn’t think there was something we could do with that,” Becker, who is trying the case himself, said.

—News 8’s Phil Pinarski contributed to this report.