Ex-Michigan State coach set for trial in Nassar scandal

News
Posted: / Updated:
Larry Nassar

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State’s sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. MSU is defending itself against a second wave of lawsuits related to Nassar but says it wants to reach a deal with the additional assault victims. MSU defended itself in a court filing Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. It says it’s immune to liability for Nassar’s crimes, no matter how “repugnant.” (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (AP) — A trial is expected to get underway for a former Michigan State gymnastics coach charged with lying to investigators in connection with the sexual assault complaints against former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The trial for Kathie Klages is set to start Monday with jury selection in an Ingham County courtroom.

Prosecutors have alleged that Klages denied she had been told of Nassar’s sexual misconduct before 2016. Klages resigned in 2017 after being suspended.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography.

More than 300 victims say he molested them under the guise of treatment for back problems and other injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

