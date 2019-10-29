Ex-Michigan State president to stand trial; trustee quits

Lou Anna Simon in court on July 12, 2019.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has been ordered to stand trial on charges she lied about her knowledge of allegations against now-imprisoned ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Eaton County District Judge Julie Reincke ruled Monday.

Authorities say Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic. But Simon told police she knew only that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor.

The ruling came after it was disclosed that Michigan State trustee Nancy Schlichting resigned Saturday over the governing board’s decision to drop a promised independent investigation into the handling of complaints against Nassar.

Schlichting, who was appointed less than a year ago, says she could no longer serve after the board wouldn’t proceed with the review.

