Ex-UAW president pleads guilty to living high life on dues

DETROIT (AP) — A former president of the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to embezzle union dues and spending the money on things such as golf trips, expensive meals and vacations. The government says the scheme netted more than $1 million.
Gary Jones appeared by video in federal court in Detroit, acknowledging that he falsified expenses from 2012 to 2017.
Jones was a UAW regional director in St. Louis before he became president in 2018. J
ones pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy. Ten union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, although not all the crimes were connected.