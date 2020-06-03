Ex-UAW president pleads guilty to living high life on dues

FILE – In this March 11, 2019 file photo, Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers union addresses delegates to the union’s bargaining convention in Detroit. An expected guilty plea to corruption charges by former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones has been delayed due to the coronavirus and traveling concerns. Jones was to appear in federal court in Detroit on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He’s accused of conspiring with UAW cronies to embezzle more than $1 million. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — A former president of the United Auto Workers has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to embezzle union dues and spending the money on things such as golf trips, expensive meals and vacations. The government says the scheme netted more than $1 million.

Gary Jones appeared by video in federal court in Detroit, acknowledging that he falsified expenses from 2012 to 2017.

Jones was a UAW regional director in St. Louis before he became president in 2018. J

ones pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy. Ten union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017, although not all the crimes were connected.