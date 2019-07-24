Exercise Northern Strike continues through August 2

A C-130 Hercules from the 182d Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, drops cargo over the airfield at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 23, 2019 during the Northern Strike 19 exercise (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Zeski).

Exercise Northern Strike 19 continued Tuesday in Marquette County and in other locations across the state, with military units from the U.S., U.K., The Netherlands, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Jordan joining together at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and across northern Michigan for training from July 22-Aug. 2.



Firefighters from the Michigan Air National Guard and Estonian, Latvian and Bulgarian air forces battle a controlled burn aircraft fire at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Mich., July 22, 2019. JP-8, a fuel used in U.S. military aircraft, burns at between 800 and 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer).

Exercise Northern Strike is a ‘robust military readiness event’ hosted annually at Michigan National Guard facilities, which, in addition to Alpena CRTC, include Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling Aerial Gunnery Range, the Carmeuse Calcite Quarry in Rogers City, and the former site of K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in the Upper Peninsula.



Members of HHC 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, Colorado National Guard, practice sling load drills at Northern Strike 19 with Colorado’s state partners from King Abdullah II Air Base, Jordan at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich., July 22, 2019 (Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Sonia Pawloski).

With approximately 6,000 participating Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and Marines, Northern Strike is one of the largest reserve component exercises supported by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Its mission is to maximize the full-spectrum combat readiness of National Guard units through realistic, cost-effective joint fires training in an adaptable environment, with an emphasis on cooperation between joint and coalition forces.

Click the following links for more about Exercise Northern Strike.