Exercise Northern Strike continues through August 2

Exercise Northern Strike 19 continued Tuesday in Marquette County and in other locations across the state, with military units from the U.S., U.K., The Netherlands, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Jordan joining together at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center and across northern Michigan for training from July 22-Aug. 2.
Exercise Northern Strike is a ‘robust military readiness event’ hosted annually at Michigan National Guard facilities, which, in addition to Alpena CRTC, include Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling Aerial Gunnery Range, the Carmeuse Calcite Quarry in Rogers City, and the former site of K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in the Upper Peninsula.
With approximately 6,000 participating Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and Marines, Northern Strike is one of the largest reserve component exercises supported by the U.S. Department of Defense.
Its mission is to maximize the full-spectrum combat readiness of National Guard units through realistic, cost-effective joint fires training in an adaptable environment, with an emphasis on cooperation between joint and coalition forces.
Click the following links for more about Exercise Northern Strike.