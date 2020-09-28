Expanded Small Business Development Center support services available to small businesses

HOUGHTON, Mich., (WJMN) – Small businesses in all 15 counties of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will benefit from expanded support services offered through the Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC), thanks to CARES Act Funding.

The Michigan SBDC, a statewide nonprofit organization providing free business consulting, training and market research, has expanded its service offering to reflect the needs of small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New services include:

3 additional business consultants to meet the increase in demand for one-on-one consulting support

New partnerships with service providers (website development, marketing, accounting, etc.) who can help businesses weather the effects of COVID-19 and thrive in the future

“We were able to add consulting staff to meet increased demands and extend our service offerings into key areas that we know will expedite small business recovery,” commented J.D. Collins, State Director of the Michigan SBDC. “This tangible support will aid in business recovery from the immediate effects of COVID-19 while building resilience for the future.

The expanded services offered through the Michigan SBDC are available through March 2021 and are complemented by the SBDC’s well-established team of business consultants, offering free, one-on-one support to small businesses.

“We have local contracts with service providers to assist with tax questions, bookkeeping setup and clean up, marketing, branding, human resource processes, website upgrades, PPP loan forgiveness applications, tax planning and other tax incentives with the Cares Act, all with our local small business’s needs in mind,” stated Laura Marohnic, Regional Director for the Upper Peninsula SBDC.

“As an SBDC Business Consultant, my goal is to provide objective support and guidance throughout the life of your business,” shared Daniel Yoder, a consultant with the Michigan SBDC in the Upper Peninsula “By working together, we can provide you with strategic direction to meet your business goals and connections to our service providers. Spending a few hours with a business consultant can save you hours of headaches down the road.”

“We are excited to celebrate Michigan Small Business Week and are committed to helping small businesses pivot and prepare for the future,” added Collins. “Please reach out, register for services, and see what we can do to assist your business through these times. If we do not have the service you need, we are open to finding local alternatives for you,” noted Laura Marohnic, “It doesn’t hurt to ask.”

All entrepreneurs and small businesses can access free business consulting, on-demand and online training, and market research at SBDCMichigan.org.