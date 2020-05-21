Experience the Keweenaw goes virtual for Memorial Day weekend

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Despite sunny skies and warming temperatures, the coronavirus has forced many to cancel their annual Memorial Day Weekend travels to the Keweenaw this year. But for those yearning for a taste of the great outdoors, you don’t have to miss out thanks this year’s virtual Experience the Keweenaw event.

For the past three years, organizers of Experience the Keweenaw have invited community members and visitors to participate in activities like guided hikes, group mountain bike rides or kayak demonstrations. But this year, because of public gathering and travel restrictions, organizers are bringing the Keweenaw to online viewers through a series of social media watch parties scheduled for the holiday weekend.

“We know a lot of people are eager to experience the Keweenaw’s beautiful outdoors and Lake Superior beaches, but they can’t travel,” explained Brad Barnett, Executive Director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We wanted to give people a place to share their own experiences and hear from others with similar interests and passions. It may not be as good as the real thing, but it’s pretty close.”



Memorial Day Weekend Event Schedule:

Keeping with the Memorial Day Weekend tradition, viewers at home are invited

to join Keweenaw trail and conservation volunteers as they explore a selection of

breathtaking experiences hosted on the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors

Bureau’s Facebook Page. Participants are encouraged to watch these experiences

with other online fans of the Keweenaw.

The events scheduled for this weekend are:

• Canyon Falls Hiking Experience – May 23 @ 10 AM

• Copper Harbor Sea Kayak Experience – May 23 @ 2 PM

• O’ Kun de Kun Falls, Bond Falls, and Agate Falls Experience – May 24

@ 11 am

• Michigan Tech Trails Mountain Biking Experience – May 25 @ 11 am

For more information on Experience the Keweenaw and future events, visit www.keweenaw.info/etk2020