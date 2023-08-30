GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Although holiday weekends often see high gas prices, experts say Michigan gas prices should continue to drop as Labor Day approaches.

“Gas prices should continue to decrease a couple of cents every day or so,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

Although there was a temporary concern last week with a refinery fire in Louisiana, De Haan told News 8 the market is “now cooling back off.”

Hurricane Idalia should not impact gas prices, according to De Haan.

“The path of Idalia does not take it anywhere near critical infrastructure or refineries,” he said.

But De Haan noted that if another hurricane or disruption were to arise in the coming weeks, it could potentially affect gas prices.

He told News 8 that prices should continue to drop in future months, too.

“Gas prices fall in the fall,” De Haan said. “We could say goodbye to the prices in the upper-$3 range. … And by the end of the year, if everything goes well, the average in Grand Rapids could fall closer to that $3 a gallon.”