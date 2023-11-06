MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — Three dispensaries in Menominee are temporarily closed in the latest turn of a years-long legal battle.

Higher Love published a Facebook post last Friday, saying the store was temporarily closed due to legal action by Rize and the Fire Station. “We appreciate your support in the face of this unforeseen challenge,” reads the post, “and would encourage you to show it by avoiding stores who would deny others access to our favorite plant. Thank you for your patience while we expedite a return to normal operations.”

Monday, calls to Lume and Nirvana went unanswered.

Higher Love, Lume, and Nirvana were the last dispensaries to open in the city, following Rize and the Fire Station. All companies were prevented from opening years after the first permits were awarded in 2021 because of a lawsuit filed by seven other dispensaries, accusing city leaders of incorrectly picking Rize and the Fire Station to receive the permits. At the time, city rules only allowed for two recreational marijuana businesses.

History of Lawsuits

Earlier this year, a judge threw out the case levied by Lume, Higher Love, Nirvana, and other companies. This allowed Rize and the Fire Station to open their doors.

Despite the loss in court, the dispensaries were still able to settle the lawsuit after a 6-3 vote by the city council. Part of the settlement included a deal that the city would create a new ordinance to allow more marijuana business permits to be issued. By the end of the Summer such an ordinance was in place, three additional dispensaries were preparing to open, and two more lawsuits had been filed—this time by Rize and the Fire Station.

Those are the current matters before the court. The case filed by Rize and the Fire Station in Federal court on Aug. 21 accuses the city, city officials, and representatives of the other named dispensaries of civil conspiracy and interfering with business expectancies, among other things. Defendants in that case have responded to the complaint denying much of the lawsuit and saying that Rize and the Fire Station fail to state a claim. The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare the settlement agreement invalid and award monetary damages The next hearing in this case is scheduled for the last week of November.

Another civil lawsuit filed Aug. 17 in a state court accuses the city of violating the Open Meetings Act, Menominee City Charter, and the Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act. It is the latest event in this case that has led to the temporary closure.

Cause of the restraining order

The restraining order is the third act Judge Barglind has taken to grant Rize and the Fire Station’s request to keep the city from enforcing what could be found to be an unlawful ordinance. That original injunction was ordered on Sept. 26.

An email from a lawyer involved in the case shows they asked for clarification the next day, saying some parties interpreted the injunction to mean that the city could not issue any more marijuana permits, while others thought it extended to the entire ordinance, which would include enforcement, and therefore necessitate that any business open by way of the challenged ordinance close.

Judge Barglind clarified the order on Oct. 17, writing that any dispensary not “open and operating” before 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 should be temporarily closed, but said the court would not do any fact-finding.

The lawyer’s email asking for clarification stated Menominee City Manager Brett Botbyl had someone check to see if Higher Love, Lume, or Nirvana were open, and found them to be closed. Despite that, the three stores told the city they had been open prior to the order.

On Oct. 30, City Manager Botbyl told Local 3 the city was still investigating the situation.

On Nov. 3, Judge Barglind filed the temporary restraining order to enforce the injunction. The next hearing in the case is set for next Wednesday.