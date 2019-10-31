Express Marquette prepares Local 3 for Halloween

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Express Marquette is an all inclusive group based on social media created by Mallory Olson.

As a model, she wanted to bring models and photographers together to learn from one another.

Her goal was to create a community for creative people to meet up, try something new and have fun. Similar communities exist in big cities far away, but she knew that Marquette could be it’s own meet up destination.

Olson spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the group. Joining her was Nicole Cretney, a local makeup artist who created a scarecrow makeup look on Rebecca.

