Fabricating company wins support to expand, add jobs

BARAGA — One U.P. business project is among four expected to generate a total investment of $130.6 million and create 395 jobs across Michigan have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

“These projects will lead to new business growth, stronger communities and more and better jobs for our residents. We’re pleased to work with our local partners and support these investments,” said Jeff Mason, CEO, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the state’s chief marketing and business attraction arm that administers programs and performs due diligence on behalf of the MSF.

“These business expansions represent a range of industries, including IT, agribusiness and manufacturing, and reflect the strength and diversity of the state’s business climate. We are proud to work with these companies and our local partners to bring these investments to Michigan,” Mason said.

Baraga Township has been awarded up to $73,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds for the Selkey Fabricators, LLC expansion project located in Baraga. Selkey Fabricators, incorporated in 2015, specializes in heavy industrial welding and machining.

The company plans to purchase new machinery and equipment that will allow it to diversify operations and compete in a higher volume market. The project is expected to generate up to $146,000 in private investment and create six jobs. Without the CDBG assistance, the company would not have been able to move forward with the project.

“Selkey Fabricators LLC is excited to announce the addition of CNC forming and CNC milling to our capabilities. This will improve our ability to serve our existing customers as well as new customers by improving quality and productivity. In addition, this will allow Selkey Fab to expand into other areas of manufacturing such as complex machining, hydraulic tanks, cylinders, and other pressure vessels,” said Selkey Fabricators General Manager Nick Lindemann. “These machines will help the company be more diversified, which will create a much more stable work environment and create new jobs.”

We are pleased to support the increase in jobs and expansion of manufacturing opportunities in our community,” said Baraga Township Supervisor Amy Isaacson. “On behalf of the Township of Baraga, I would like to thank the Michigan Strategic Fund and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for their support in making Selkey Fabricators Diversification Project a reality.”