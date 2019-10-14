Facial recognition technology focus of Detroit forum

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 28, 2012 file photo, a surveillance camera is seen by the Olympic Stadium at the Olympic Park in London. A British court has ruled that a police force’s trial of automated facial recognition technology is lawful, dealing a blow to activists concerned about its implications for privacy. The court said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 that existing laws adequately cover the trial by the South Wales police force, in what’s believed to be the world’s first legal case on how a law enforcement agency uses the new technology. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, file)

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit city council member is hosting a community forum on the use of facial-recognition technology by police.

The event by Roy McCalister Jr. is planned for Thursday at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers hall in Detroit. It is expected to focus on how the software will be implemented.

The city’s Board of Police Commissioners has approved the police department’s use of the technology to investigate crimes.

Images from video surveillance are fed into software, which can search databases and social media for a possible match. The software has been used since 2018, but Chief James Craig had sought a permanent policy.

Critics say facial recognition amounts to mass racial profiling in a city that is about 80 percent black.

