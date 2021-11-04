“Fall back” and stay back? Another idea to get rid of Daylight Saving Time

(WFRV) – Clocks are set to be turned backward this weekend on November 7 which will end Daylight Saving Time. The whole idea of Daylight Saving is controversial with many calling to get rid of it for being outdated.

A bill gained little progress in the Senate back earlier this year to turn the clocks forward and stay in permanent Daylight Saving Time.

We already walked through the effects of staying in permanent Daylight Saving time in Wisconsin. What if there was another idea to “fall back” this weekend and stay back permanently? What would that look like?

Let’s start again by looking at our time zones. Wisconsin resides in central time. To show the true impact of “fall back” let’s take an eastern point in the time zone which would be Green Bay, and a western point in Williston, North Dakota.

The Winter Solstice would have no effect on “falling back” and staying back because that would be the same as the current system. The previous proposal with no “fall back” earlier this year would have sunrises in North Dakota not until 9:42 a.m. and in Green Bay at 8:25 a.m.

No “spring forward” would not occur until 2022

“Fall back” and stay back would truly affect the Summer Solstice. Our sunrises would change to 4:07 a.m. in Green Bay, compared to a 5:07 a.m. normal sunrise. Sunsets a little earlier at 7:40 p.m. under “fall back.”

North Dakota’s sunset would change from 9:58 p.m. to 8:58 p.m. The point is generally if you’re a morning person in the summer you may like our clocks to “fall back” and stay back permanently.

No “spring forward” would change sunrise and sunsets for summer solstice

Despite most of us looking at our clocks in disdain knowing we must change them for the second time this year, everyone will be falling back this year. No proposal has been made to “fall back and stay back” unlike “spring forward and stay forward.”