Fall colors are back in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Monday, September 23 is officially the first day of Fall, and you know what that means? Pumpkins, apple cider…and, of course, fall colors.



Upper Michigan has a wide variety of tree types, ranging from sugar maples, aspens, poplars, and tamarack trees.

And with each tree type, the changing of their leaves are at different times in the season.



Even with the U.P’s ever-changing climate, this year’s fall color season is looking promising.



“Actually in Upper Michigan what we have is limited too, is if we have storms that may knock the leaves off early and if we had a late September storm, or more early October storm. But we’re not really seeing that right now in September so things should hold together for October,” said Jim Salzwedel, Observations Program Leader of the National Weather Service.



The best time to see the peak of fall colors is between right now and the middle of October in the U.P. However, the shoreline of the Great Lakes is usually delayed, compared to the interior sections of Upper Michigan.

Travel Marquette said there is even a secret spot to see some color that most people might not know about.

“To have kind of a scenic view of all the fall color, and that was actually Baby Lake, which is near Little Lake which is around Ishpeming,” said Susan Estler, Travel Marquette of Executive Director.



Travel Marquette offers a fall color tour guide of Marquette County on its website, www.travelmarquettemichigan.com. Some other favorite spots to see the colors are up in the Keweenaw Peninsula and the western U.P.



And the most vibrant colors that you can catch right now are from West Ishpeming, Alberta, and the Michigamme highlands.

