Fall grant cycle opens to Upper Peninsula health-focused non-profits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Health Foundation offers two funding cycles, one which closes in the Spring and another in the Fall.

Applications for the Fall funding cycle opened on July 1 and organizations have until August 1 to submit their applications. Non-profit organizations anywhere in the Upper Peninsula that have a health-focused mission are eligible to apply for a grant.

Jim LaJoie, Executive Director of SHF, says they will consider any application that outlines a project which will better the health and wellness of an organization’s community. According to LaJoie, the organization has $57,000 to award this Fall.

“Essentially we’re looking for grant applications that are looking for equipment needs, for programming needs, those types of things to help those nonprofits with projects that are near and dear to their hearts,” said LaJoie.

In addition to their normal grant cycles, SHF pulled $50,000 of funding together in the Spring to help non-profit organizations with costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations were able to apply for that grant to purchase personal protective equipment and help with IT needs.

LaJoie says the organization hasn’t had an issue pooling the necessary funding for this Fall’s grant. The money comes from their investment earnings. According to LaJoie, the team and their board of directors feel they have a responsibility to offer the money they have available to help.

“We’ve been through a terribly difficult time and there’s been a lot of angst and anxiety just to be able to have some funding and to have something for people to look forward to and help their organization is really quite gratifying for us.”

Grants will be awarded in October after they are reviewed by SHF. LaJoie hopes to have a grant awarding celebration to honor the winners and the work that they do.