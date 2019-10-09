Falling for the colors of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The reds, oranges, and yellows of changing leaves are coming into their full range of color across the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a dedicated website to all things Fall in the Great Lakes State, including a guide the changing leaves and they are sharing your photos with the hashtags #PureMichigan and #FallFilter on twitter and Instagram. You can find your Fall getaway, here.

If you feel like getting into more seasonal fun, they are primed for pumpkins.