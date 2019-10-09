Falling for the colors of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The reds, oranges, and yellows of changing leaves are coming into their full range of color across the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a dedicated website to all things Fall in the Great Lakes State, including a guide the changing leaves and they are sharing your photos with the hashtags #PureMichigan and #FallFilter on twitter and Instagram. You can find your Fall getaway, here.

If you feel like getting into more seasonal fun, they are primed for pumpkins.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/9/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/9/2019"

HS Volleyball: Mansitique tops Negaunee in straight sets

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball: Mansitique tops Negaunee in straight sets"

Concussion Do's and Don'ts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concussion Do's and Don'ts"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/8/2019"

Residents oppose potential sale of 'pocket park'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Residents oppose potential sale of 'pocket park'"

Precious Metal 10-8-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metal 10-8-2019"