Families in need can pick out winter clothing gear at ‘Operation Winter Wear’

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN)- Operation Winter Wear Eian’s Closet, an outreach of Silver Creek Thrift, provides new and like-new adult and child-sized jackets, snow pants, hats, gloves, and mittens to families and individuals in need.

Distribution will take place Thursday and Friday, November 7 and 8 between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm. No pre-registration is required.

Barb Markiewicz, the Thrift Store Director spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort.

Silver Creek Thrift is located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. To learn more about Operation Winter Wear call (906) 273-2473.