BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is hoping to get information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years.
The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding ring and band that was last seen on or about August 18. The ring set has sentimental value as it reportedly has been a family staple for over 75 years.
Authorities mentioned that the family is offering a $1,000 reward for the ring’s return or information that results in its return.
The following descriptions were provided:
- The ring
- 14 karat yellow gold solitaire engagement ring
- 4 prong set with one modern round brilliant cut diamond of silver cape color weighing 1.00 carats
- Total weight, including diamond, is 2.3 GRM
- The band
- 14 karat yellow gold 15x18mm wide casted and assembled open design fashion band with 3.5mm tapering shank.
- Set in the center with one 7mm round single cut diamonds of crystal color and weighing .25 carats total.
- Set in a spaced pattern around this plate are eight modern round brilliant cut diamonds of top crystal color to light cape color weighing .63 carats total
- Total fifteen diamond carat weighing about .88 carats
- The ring including diamonds weighs 5.3 GRM.
The ring is reportedly sized 7 1/4.
Anyone with information on the ring is asked to call the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 715-478-7737.
