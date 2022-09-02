BLACKWELL, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, a family is hoping to get information on a lost ring set that has been a family staple for 75+ years.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a missing wedding ring and band that was last seen on or about August 18. The ring set has sentimental value as it reportedly has been a family staple for over 75 years.

Authorities mentioned that the family is offering a $1,000 reward for the ring’s return or information that results in its return.

The following descriptions were provided:

The ring 14 karat yellow gold solitaire engagement ring 4 prong set with one modern round brilliant cut diamond of silver cape color weighing 1.00 carats Total weight, including diamond, is 2.3 GRM

The band 14 karat yellow gold 15x18mm wide casted and assembled open design fashion band with 3.5mm tapering shank. Set in the center with one 7mm round single cut diamonds of crystal color and weighing .25 carats total. Set in a spaced pattern around this plate are eight modern round brilliant cut diamonds of top crystal color to light cape color weighing .63 carats total Total fifteen diamond carat weighing about .88 carats The ring including diamonds weighs 5.3 GRM.



The ring is reportedly sized 7 1/4.

Anyone with information on the ring is asked to call the Forest County Sheriff’s Office at 715-478-7737.

