MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Dozens of people gathered in front of the Land Acknowledgement Sign on the academic mall of Northern Michigan University on Monday. The purpose was to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Northern Michigan University’s Center for Native American Studies (CNAS) and the Native American Student Association (NASA) planned the event. Numerous guest speakers took the podium to share their experience and speak about the importance of supporting indigenous people and their culture.

Leading the conversation on Monday morning was NASA President, Gidaagakoons/Sophie Panek.

Sophie Panek leading the conversation at NMU’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day events.

“It was a lot but I’m really happy at the turnout. A lot of people came and I feel like it was really good. We were able to educate several people. There’s a lot of work to be done but today went really well,” said Sophie Panek.

One of the speakers was Gezhiibideg/Damon Panek. He spoke for several minutes in the Ojibwe language. Before he started, he asked the audience who didn’t know the language to feel the words.

“It’s not just about the language like learning a word, it’s about learning the meaning of a word. You also learn a different way of thinking about this world. That’s what’s important to me. You can learn a word and that’s great. I love it. But when we translate from Ojibwe language into English, we lose a lot of the meaning that’s built into the words of the Ojibwe language.” Panek continued, “When you say I love you in the Ojibwe language, you’re saying I will eternally and unconditionally love you. It’s like, how cool is that compared to this kind of dull, I love you thing. It’s built into the language this intensity I think other people can benefit from. I think those words powerfully move people in different directions and I think that’s why I think Anishinaabeg people regaining our language is about regaining our identity about how we think in this world.”

If their last names sound familiar, it’s not by coincidence, Damon in Sophie’s father.

Sophie Panek watching her father speak in the Ojibwe language.

“I grew up sitting and listening to him talk. I just really focused in on him talking. I’m really happy I brought him here today because I wanted people to hear that,” said Sophie Panek.

Damon Panek said it was a proud and important moment to see his daughter sharing their culture with others.

“One of the things that we talk about in our ceremonies is that we should be paying attention. Always paying attention to what’s goin on. Eventually we’re going to be the people standing up and talking. So at things like this when you’re coming to listen to powerful speakers or you’re at ceremony or listening to people singing songs. We remind people to pay attention. Especially the young kids. What we say is one day, you’ll be in my spot.” Damon Panek continued, “To see my daughter stand in that spot is like, yup, she’s doing it. It’s like friggin’ awesome right, because what that tells me is that at least for another generation we’ll have our stories and our language again. Hopefully she and this mass group of kids that are coming up and just blowing us all away and they’ll take over one day.”

Below is a gallery of moments from Monday’s ceremony: