Fans line up for Star Wars

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The time has come.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” has finally arrived and fans all across the world are seeing the much anticipated film.

Fans, young and old, arrived early to the Thomas Theatres in Marquette for their chance to see the final chapter of the Star Wars series.

“I’m so excited. I think I’m levitating. Very excited.” said Melissa Davidson , Marquette Resident.

“I am other worldly excited. It’s going to be awesome. It’s the end of an era, end of the saga, nostalgic. All the souls in one. It’s going to be awesome,” said Tristan Luoma.

Star Wars has such an impact on their fans, they can recall the first time they escaped into this universe.

“I saw the original, when I was 9, in 1977 and I have been a big fan ever since. I can remember being a kid sitting and seeing that and seeing Chewbacca for the first time and thinking they had found a Sasquatch to play a role in a movie because I was 9,” said Davidson.

“I just grew up with it. I grew up watching it with my brother and sister and I re-watch it every single year all the way through and just can’t wait for the next one to be out, so it’s always been apart of my life,”said Luoma.

Even though this saga has come to an end, fans are excited to see what else Disney and Lucas Films has in store for the future of this franchise.

“Everything. I am also very sad that it’s over, but we have the Mandalorian, Clone Wars, so more movies hopefully.

Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in a theater near you.

