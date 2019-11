NAHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN)- Michigan State Police, Gladstone Post was dispatched Friday at 10:31 a.m. on US-2 near 24.5 Ln. in regards to a crash involving a semi.

The driver of the semi-tractor and trailer was traveling eastbound on US-2 and traveled into the ditch on the south side of US-2.

Bystanders gave CPR to the Wisconsin man but were unsuccessful.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.