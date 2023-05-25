POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal car crash on County Road 550 near Saux Head Lake Road in Powell Township at 6:30 A.M. on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the single car appeared to be traveling north, crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the west side of the road.

The driver and sole occupant in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office believes the crash happened around 5:00 A.M. They said it was later discovered by a passing driver who called 911 around 6:25 A.M.

The Sheriff’s Office said the car was a 2009 Toyota Corolla and the driver was a 52-year-old man from Skandia Township. They are not releasing his name at this time.

Powell Township Fire/EMS and U.P. Health System EMS assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.