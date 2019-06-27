Fatal crash in Republic Township

REPUBLIC TWP.– At 6:39 a.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on M-95 near Grosbeak Lane in Republic Township.

The preliminary investigation determined that a 1991 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, driven by 56 year old Charles Boshears of Republic, was southbound on M-95 when he swerved to avoid a collision with deer in the roadway.

The motorcycle left the roadway and appeared to have collided with several trees. Boshears was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anttila’s Towing, UP Health Systems Marquette, the Michigan State Police Accident Reconstructionist and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department assisted with this traffic crash.