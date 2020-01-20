Closings
Fatal structure fire in Portage Township claims two lives

News
house fire_1492178702192.jpg

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) St. Ignace Post are investigating a fatal structure fire that took the lives of two Portage township residents.

On Jan. 18 at approximately 8:30 a.m., MSP responded to a report that multiple fire departments were battling a structure fire. Further reports stated that two occupants of the residence were unable to escape the home.

Upon arriving on the scene, the troopers discovered that fire department officials had located two deceased residents inside the home. The names of the victims are not being released at this time. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of members of the MSP Fire Marshall Division.

