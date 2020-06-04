Father Marquette Catholic Academy collects cans for technology upgrades

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Father Marquette Catholic Academy is collecting cans for new mini iPads.

While brainstorming on how to raise money for the technology, organizers knew many people have cans and bottles piling up in their homes because of not being able to return them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For our Pre-K, K and 1 grades we have older mini iPads and so with the transition of online learning and face-to-face learning, we do want to make sure our technology is as up to date as possible,” said Laura Wayland, can collection organizer.

“If we collect enough cans to purchase 12 mini iPads, our goal is then to donate the rest of the proceeds to the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry,” said Jennie Thill, can collection organizer.

Friday, June 4 is the last day to drop off cans from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of the school located at 500 South Fourth Street in Marquette.