Father to stand trial after autistic son drowns in pool

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan college professor whose severely autistic 16-year-old son drowned in an icy backyard pool has been ordered to trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

A judge ruled Thursday that Timothy Koets should stand trial for the more serious charge he faced in the March death of 16-year-old Samuel Koets.

She expects to decide later on whether second-degree child abuse charges on which he was arraigned should be included.

Authorities say Timothy Koets left his son outside when he went to work, while the mother, Michelle Koets, slept inside after working a shift as a nurse.

Timothy Koets’ lawyer says his client didn’t leave the boy unattended and his death was “tragic accident.”