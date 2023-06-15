CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WJMN) – Father’s Day weekend is starting with a roar, some dirt, and a lot of action in Christmas.

The Superior MX series races are on Saturday a District 16 event on Sunday. Saturday is a local series held in the U.P. The series has stops in Houghton, Crystal Falls, and Christmas.

Racing starts Saturday morning around 9-9:15 and wraps up around 4 p.m. Admission at the gate is $10 for the day.

Owner of Xmas Motor Sports Park, John Anetsberger took over management of the location in 2016. He says all the track maintenance and prep is worth it when racers, families, and fans start to roll in.

“It’s when everybody shows up and it’s go time. I have a great crew that’s been helping me out the last couple of years. It’s been growing. I have solid people I can rely on that I don’t have to worry Once it gets going, it is a relief,” said Anetsberger.

The goal is to have around 400 riders competing throughout the weekend.

The Xmas track is located on Perch Lake Road in Christmas, Michigan. Coming from Munising, you would make a left before the Christmas Casino. Coming from Marquette, you would make a right immediately after the casino.

They are always looking for help. Message on Facebook or through the website.

If you can’t make it for Father’s Day weekond, on July 23-24 there is a Xmas in July event where campers and racers bring out their Christmas decorations.