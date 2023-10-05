Iron Mountain, Mich. (WJMN) — A Wisconsin man stands accused of coercing and having sexual contact with a minor, as well as traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to an FBI agent’s testimony.

Court documents show on Aug. 24, the federal agent relayed to the court his understanding of events beginning in July 2023. After the following disclosure, an arrest warrant would be issued for 59-year-old Todd Stafford of Bailey’s Harbor, WI.

FBI agent’s telling of events

The following includes descriptions of sexual abuse against a child and text conversations between the victim and the suspect.

The agent alleged officers with the Iron Mountain Police Department went to a home where they took a complaint from a mother, who said her 15-year-old son had been communicating with an adult man with his phone, and had discovered messages where they discussed meeting in a hotel room.

In a number of interviews beginning July 13, the boy said he had met Stafford on “a website used for meeting up with people” some months earlier. Stafford used the alias “Chris,” said he was about 35, and in the Navy. After meeting on the website, Stafford and the child talked over email and text message.

According to the agent, the child told interviewers he had begun meeting Stafford in-person as early as Spring Break 2023. The child said during that encounter, Stafford picked him up near his house in a silver Prius and took him to an area hotel, where Stafford gave the child a massage and took him back home.

Months later on July 1 the child said Stafford picked him up again, driving him first to McDonald’s before going to a room at the same hotel. The child said that was when the two engaged in “anal and oral” sex. Stafford then dropped the child off where they originally met after an hour.

On July 12 the agent said the child’s parents called police after discovering the relationship at least two days earlier. The agent cites specific messages, including the following:

From Stafford to child on June 20: “DAMMMMM I want to Spend a Night with You SOOOOOO BAD!!! (kissing face emoji)

From Stafford to child on June 29: “Hey (redacted name of Victim), I CAN’T WAIT to see You again on Saturday also (eye rolling emoji, smiling emoji, and drooling smiling emoji) So I’ll be there in Iron Mountain In the Late Afternoon Saturday the 01st of July and we can Meet up for Dinner and then To My Hotel Room for Me to Give You a Massage and Spend the Night Pleasuring Each Other!” (eye rolling emoji, smiling hug emoji, and drooling smiling emoji).”

On July 10, the agent said the child’s father continued messaging Stafford after the parents took his phone.

Child’s father to Stafford on July 10: ” “Hey Chris it’s (redacted name of Victim). New number”.

Victim’s father (as Victim) sent a message to “Chris” containing a clothed image of Victim.

Stafford responded with a heart react on the image.

Child’s father (as Victim): “I want one (winking emoji).”

Stafford: “YUMMMMMMY! That Just GAVE ME A SUPER BONNER (drooling emoji, star eyed emoji)”, followed by “You Want one What?”

Child’s father: “A pic, I miss you.”

Stafford: “Chris” responded with a picture. The image was of an erect male penis, taken from a downward angle.

After police were alerted, officers pretending to be the child messaged Stafford on July 21. The agent said they made arrangements to meet near the tennis courts at Iron Mountain City Park. After finding his vehicle, officers arrested him without incident.

This is a developing story. Local 3 will keep you updated with the latest events as they happen.