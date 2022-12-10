MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department as well as the FBI, and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating the shooting death of an on-duty USPS mail carrier.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to a victim with a gunshot wound around 6 p.m. on December 9.

Officers say that the man was found in the 5000 block of North 65th Street.

The victim, a 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier who was working at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man had over 18 years of service with the USPS, officers say.

Authorities say that the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and that the Milwaukee PD continues to seek ‘unknown suspects.’

The Milwaukee Police Department sends sincere condolences to the victim’s family and to the USPS for the loss of their member. Milwaukee Police Department

Due to the incident being an ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time.

