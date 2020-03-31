FBI warns people of COVID-19 scams

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning people of COVID-19 scams going around.

Hundreds of complaints have already been reported to the FBI of criminals trying to steal personal and financial information. Although scams are not new, criminals are utilizing this time to prey on the fear and anxiety of people. Whether the scams are through emails, phone calls, or social media, the FBI wants people to be cautious of these COVID-19 scams.

Some scams include criminals sending emails/phone calls pretending to be the CDC asking for personal information or scams relating to economic stimulus checks.

“The FBI is asking people to please spread [this information] to your families, your relatives, your friends that there’s awareness out there because at the end of the day the best victim is no victim at all,” said Special Agent Steven D’Antuono with FBI Detroit.

The FBI warns that if you don’t recognize a link or website sent to you, don’t click on it. Don’t provide personal and financial information to those who claim to be with the CDC or with the government. If you do give out your financial information and think you may have been scammed, call your bank or credit card company. Also, to report any scams to www.ic3.gov.