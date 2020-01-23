Federal warrants lead to arrests of two people in Peshtigo, WI

PESHTIGO, Wisc. (WJMN) – The Marinette County Sheriff’s office has been working in conjunction with the New York City Police Department, The Department of Homeland Security, the Brown County Wisconsin Drug Task Force and the Marinette and Peshtigo Police Departments in the execution of Federal search and arrest warrants of two people in Peshtigo on Wednesday.

41-year old Tracy Lynn Sheldon and 42-year-old Chad Allen Zeske were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

Both subjects were transferred to Brown County, WI to appear in Federal Court on indictments for illegal drug trafficking.

This investigation is continuing with Brown County, New York City and Federal Officials. The following statement has been released on behalf of the other participating agencies:

“The participation of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in this joint investigation with the Southern District of New York (SDNY), United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) – a cooperative arsenal of proactive law enforcement assets, including federal, state and local partners is a blueprint for success.

The direct distribution of deadly smokeable synthetic cannabinoids puts our collective communities in harms way. This will always be unacceptable to the oath taken by members of law enforcement.

Relentless investigation efforts, unwavering dedication to justice and a daily commitment to protect and serve – these are hallmarks of the men and women of the NYPD. They NYPD also thanks the Brown County Drug Task Force, Northeast Drug Enforcement Group, City of Green Bay, Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, City of Marinette Police Department, City of Peshtigo Police Department and the Department of Revenue for their assistance. The long-term investigation of this case was partially funded by the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a federal grant program that invests in law enforcement partnerships to build safe and healthy communities.

Today’s announcement is another lifesaving step towards achieving deeper community service, one deserving our sincerest gratitude.”