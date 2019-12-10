Feds defend creation of fake school to fight visa fraud

This 2017 handout photo provided by Matt Friedman shows an office for the University of Farmington in Farmington Hills, Mich. Federal authorities are defending the creation of a fake university in suburban Detroit and the arrests of 250 students amid a national debate over the sting operation. The government says the international students knew Farmington University was a sham and simply enrolled to stay in the U.S. (Matt Friedman via The AP)

MICHIGAN (AP) – Federal agencies are pushing back against criticism that they entrapped hundreds of foreigners who enrolled in a fake school the agencies opened in an effort to fight visa fraud, saying those who enrolled knew they were not signing up for a real school.

The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan and head of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s investigative division in Detroit sent statements to the Detroit Free Press on Friday maintaining the school’s legitimacy.

The students’ lawyers have said they believe their clients were entrapped and did not know the school was fake when they enrolled.