(WJMN) – With many animal shelters struggling to feed the pets in their care and its communities, BISSELL Pet Foundation is encouraging pet lovers to donate food to local animal shelters.

The Michigan-based animal welfare organization has launched its “Feed the Shelters” campaign to drive support for animal shelters nationwide. The campaign runs throughout the month of March.

“Donating food to your local shelter makes a difference for pets in need—whether it fills bowls in the shelter or for pets in need through community food assistance programs,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Participating in “Feed the Shelters” is easy:

Find your local shelter’s wish list and see what food they need. Visit your shelter and take a photo or video of you dropping off your donation. Share your donation photo/video on social media with #FeedTheShelters and tag @Cathy_Bissell and @BISSELLPets Tag your friends and family to participate.

To learn more about BISSELL Pet Foundation, please visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.