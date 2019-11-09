Fees reduced, eliminated for medical marijuana users

FILE – This Monday, May 20, 2019, file photo, shows a marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis grow. Louisiana is becoming the first Deep South state to dispense medical marijuana, four years after state lawmakers agreed to give patients access to therapeutic cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The State of Michigan is lowering or eliminating fees assessed on people who register to use marijuana for medical reasons.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced that new rules are in effect.

The application fee for a two-year registry card is now $40, down from $60. A $10 fee to update, replace or add or remove a caregiver has been eliminated.

Caregivers, who supply patients with marijuana, will no longer have to pay a $25 background check processing fee.

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo says the state has worked hard to streamline the process for cardholders, not only lowering costs but making it easier for patients to apply for and receive their cards.