LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Five felony charges have been filed against a 43-year-old from Baraboo for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar on September 1.

According to the Lyndon Station Police Department, a bench warrant for Heath Fjorden has been issued and the charges were filed in Juneau County Circuit Court on September 21.

The incident, which occurred at Beagles Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station, happened around 1:30 a.m. on that Thursday.

Officers say that a person of interest, now known to be Fjorden, was detained on September 8 and was being treated for burn-related injuries at that time.

Charges filed against Fjorden include:

Arson of Building with Intent to Defraud Felony C Maximum sentence of 40 years, and/or a fine of up to $100,000

2 counts of Damage of Property by Means of Explosives Felony C Maximum sentence of 40 years, and/or a fine of up to $100,000

2 counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Felony F Maximum sentence of 12 years, 6 months, and/or a fine of up to $25,000



No other information was provided.

