Festival of the Angry Bear to be held virtually with live performances

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Ore Dock Brewing Company’s 7th annual Festival of the Angry Bear will be virtually waking up the bear on Saturday, May 2.

It’s a social event that usually involves a day packed full of live musical performances, different kinds of brews, and good company. But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally scheduled date on April 4 had to be postponed. Now the Festival of the Angry Bear will be held live on the Ore Dock Brewing Company’s Facebook page.

The “Angry Bear Virtual Toast & Watch Party” will take place from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will include live performances from bands such as Blanco Suave and The Brothers Quinn.

Curbside pick-up and local delivery will also be offered for those who want to drink a cold brew while watching the festival.

Pre-orders are available now at www.ore-dock.com for a limited release of “Barrel-Aged Party Packs.”

