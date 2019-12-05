Festival of Trees raises money for Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital expansion

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN)- Most people put up just one Christmas tree during the holiday season, but at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital there are 21 trees on display and they are all included in the very first Festival of Trees event.

The arrangement of trees displayed at the hospital atrium is all designed by local businesses, artists, individuals, and community groups.

Proceeds from the holiday event will go towards the new 29,000 square-foot, two-story addition of the hospital. The expansion will have chemotherapy infusion suites, a rehabilitation pool, and more. The hospital hopes to begin construction in Spring 2020.

“All money is going toward that addition we hope to add to the hospital. [We want to] bring our family of people together. We have people in three different locations right now and we hope to bring them all together into one spot,” said Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

Some tree themes include a “Fa La La La Latte” tree covered in packages of coffee and gift cards to The Grind Coffee House, a Disney-themed tree decked out in Disney character ornaments and a mini wine tree with a variety of different wines. Many of the trees have a value of over $1,000.

Beside each tree is a bucket to drop your raffle ticket into. If your ticket is picked, you win the tree, all the decorations/prizes on it, and any gifts under the it.

Raffle prizes are also apart of the Festival of Trees event, including hundreds of dollars in gift cards, a Green Bay Packers signed football and getaway packages.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who contributed a prize or came out to volunteer to help us with this event, especially not knowing what to expect. We just cannot believe the effort that we’ve seen this year. We are very grateful,” said Sara Giles, the marketing director at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

Trees will be on display from 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. Tickets are 10 for $10 and are available until Sunday afternoon or until they run out.

Winners of the raffle will be announced live on the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.

