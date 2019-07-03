Festive Fourth in Gladstone

GLADSTONE — The City of Gladstone is gearing up for its Independence Day celebrations, set for all day Thursday at Van Cleve Park.

The Radio Results Network says it was announced today that the community will get a military jet flyover during the event. The 148th Fighter Wing located in Duluth, Minnesota, will be flying over a number of communities in northern Wisconsin and northern Minnesota throughout the day, then will come over to Gladstone with an F-16 jet.

The Gladstone flyover is set for 7:05 p.m. Thursday and is the only Upper Peninsula location on the itinerary.

Earlier in the day, the U-S Log Rolling Open will be the highlight in Van Cleve Park. It is a double elimination event, put together by “Jack Pine Lumberjack Shows”.

This is a United States Log Rolling Association Sanctioned Level Two Tournament, with both men’s and women’s divisions. Competition starts at 11 in the morning. The guaranteed purse is $5,000, with each division winner getting $800.

The Fran Cannon 5-K run and the 2.5-mile walk start at 8 a.m. in Van Cleve Park. The parade is at 11 in the morning. Events start in the park at noon, with live music and games, and plenty of food.