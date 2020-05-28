Few days left to enter UPAWS Pet Photo Calendar Contest

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The tenth annual Pet Photo Calendar Contest for Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) ends on May 31.

The contest is a fundraiser for the shelter.

An entry form and $12 entry fee must accompany each photo.

From July 1 through July 31st, people can vote on their favorite pet photos. Each vote is 25 cents.

The top-picked photo will be the cover of the calendar and have a photo for one of the months. The eleven other runner-ups will be pictures for the other months.

All pet photo entries will be included somewhere in the calendar.

Click here to learn how to enter.

You can view the photo entries entered so far, here.