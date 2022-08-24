MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice.

The Manitowoc County Fair is slated to go August 24-28 with a theme of Summer Nights and Carnival Lights. The county’s website shows children three and under are free, Senior Citizens Veterans Daily Admission is $6, and Daily Gate Admission is $10.

Fairgoers will be able to watch a variety of events including fireworks, tractor pulls, and a demo derby while they gorge on fair food and enjoy the local vendors.

Deputies remind parents in a Facebook post that one of the main calls they get is to find lost or separated children.

Before this happens, they suggest parents do the following:

Take a photo of your child before entering the fair

Talk about a place to meet if you get separated (Maybe the Merchants Building)

Have your kids wear brightly colored clothes

Put your cell number on a piece of paper in their pocket

The office urges parents to contact one of the many deputies the minute they can’t find their child and deputies will be happy to help.

General reminders

Deputies said the following are reminders that pertain to every fairgoer this season:

No Firearms are allowed on Expo Grounds

Be responsible and get a safe ride home

Plan for the weather

Be considerate of others

Have fun

The Manitowoc County website shows the next fair is scheduled to be held August 23-27, 2023. So get your fair fix now before the snow sets in!