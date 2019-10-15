Fifth person in Michigan dies from EEE

MICHIGAN (WJMN) — Another person in Michigan has died as a result of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

This is the fifth death now in the state. The latest case was confirmed in Cass County.

Plus, the virus has been found in a horse in Allegan County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

MDHHS urges people to continue taking precautions against mosquitoes.

“The risk of EEE continues if there has not been a sustained period of freezing temperatures,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We urge residents to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites.”

Below is from a press release from the MDHHS

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill and leaving many survivors with physical and mental disabilities. People can be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus.

People should continue to protect themselves from mosquito bites by:

-Avoiding being outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitos that carry the EEE virus are most active.

-Applying insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-registered product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

-Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

-Maintaining window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

-Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

-Using nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.