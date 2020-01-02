Fight human trafficking: “Look Twice” campaign from Michigan State Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Michigan State Police are increasing efforts to raise awareness and encourage to recognize the signs of human trafficking.

As part of the increased effort, and with grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, the MSP has developed a video for in-home technicians to assist these workers in identifying possible human trafficking situations.

The state also officers a full website of training and resources to help raise awareness and stop the spread of human trafficking.

KNOW THE SIGNS

Appearing malnourished

Showing signs of physical injuries and abuse

Avoiding eye contact, social interaction, and authority figures/law enforcement

Seeming to adhere to scripted or rehearsed responses in social interaction

Lacking official identification documents

Appearing destitute/lacking personal possessions

Working excessively long hours

Living at place of employment

Checking into hotels/motels with older males, and referring to those males as boyfriend or “daddy,” which is often street slang for pimp

Poor physical or dental health

Tattoos/ branding on the neck and/or lower back

Untreated sexually transmitted diseases

Small children serving in a family restaurant

Security measures that appear to keep people inside an establishment – barbed wire inside of a fence, bars covering the insides of windows

Not allowing people to go into public alone, or speak for themselves

These warning signs are adapted from information provided by the Polaris Project and its National Human Trafficking Resource Center and Innocents at Risk.