Fill the Boot 2019

MARQUETTE — For more than 60 years the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) have stood on the front lines for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), working together to free individuals, and the families who love them, from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life.

The MDA’s spirited Fill the Boot campaign is an honored tradition in which thousands of dedicated firefighters hit the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA, using their collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger.

Since 1954 the IAFF has raised more than $585.5 million to help kids and adults with muscle-debilitating diseases live the life they’ve always imagined and experienced the world without any limits. In 2018, firefighters in Marquette received donations totaling over $13,000 from the community.

The 2019 Fill the Boot event in Marquette will take place Friday, July 26 from 2-6 p.m. It’s happening on the corners of Cleveland and McClellan as well as Third and Hewitt.

It continues Saturday, July 27 from 12-4 p.m. on the corners of Pine and Fair, Third & Hewitt, and Front & Washington