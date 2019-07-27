‘Fill the Boot’ hits the streets of Marquette

MARQUETTE — Firefighters in Marquette were out in the streets today to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

It’s called Fill the Boot.

They’re collecting donations from drivers and other people passing by.

Pete Windsor, Marquette Firefighter & Paramedic said, “The purpose is we’re raising money for the MDA, it’s the Muscular Dystrophy Association. They ask all the IAFF, which is our union firefighters of Michigan and give money and raise money for this cause. The turnout’s been great. A lot of support from the community that’s been going out really well this year. Can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Fill the Boot continues tomorrow from noon until 4 p.m. at the intersections of Third & Hewitt, Pine & Fair, along with Cleveland & McClellan in Marquette.