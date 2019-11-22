Find your perfect tree at Hiawatha National Forest

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Embrace your inner Lumberjack for the holiday season. Hiawatha National Forest is inviting people to come out and cut down their own Christmas tree.

The U.S. Forest Service is offering holiday tree permits for $5. So no, you can’t just wander out into the woods and cut down any tree you like. There are some rules.

1. Do not harvest a tree from a plantation, timber sale areas, Big Island Wilderness, Rock River Canyon Wilderness, or adjacent to roads, lakes, campgrounds or other developed or dispersed recreation sites.

2. Cut only Balsam and Spruce – NO PINE

3. Do not cut trees over 20 feet

4. Do not top off (cut a large tree simply for the top)

5. Do not cut any tree within 100 feet of a lake

6. Only one tree may be harvested per tag. Each tree must be tagged prior to transport.

7. Stumps must be cut lower than 12” from the ground

8. All branches left will be cut to lie within 1 foot of the ground.

9. All slash from the cutting must be removed from the cleared portion of roads or trails.

10. Make SURE you are on Hiawatha National Forest land when you cut your tree! Check a map!

Here is a link for a map and contact information for park offices. Be sure to call ahead.