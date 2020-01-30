Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — Finlandia University will have a new, varsity esports team this fall.

Esports is a competitive, multiplayer, online gaming.

For more than a year, Finlandia University has considered starting an Esports program.

Now they will join the more than 200 colleges around the U.S. offering this.

Curtis Wittenberg, Athletic Director, says, ” We’re looking to use it as a tool more or less to help boost enrollment, bring a different demographic to students possibly to the university, and enhance the culture here at the university. ”

Wittenberg says Esports is one of the fastest-growing sports, especially at the college level.

” We did a survey leading up to this to try and get a pulse on campus, and of those that took the survey we had over half of our student population involved in some type of competitive gaming, ” continues Wittenberg.

Wittenberg says this will be like any other sport where you compete against other universities, the only difference is you won’t have to travel to do it. You can play from your campus against another school on their campus.

He says there are many ways students can turn participating in the sport into a career.

” It can definitely lead to other areas, it could be graphic design, it could be coding. Right now there’s actually programs where students are looking at esports as a business degree because it is so popular worldwide, ” says Wittenberg.

The esports program will be run by Finlandia’s Athletics Department and housed on the main campus.