Finlandia University makes SAT/ACT scores optional on admission applications

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN)- Finlandia University has implemented a new admissions policy that does not require incoming students to submit their SAT or ACT scores on their application.

The Test-Optional Policy allows the student to choose how they want to be evaluated when it comes to their admission to the university.

A minimum of a 2.25 cumulative grade point average (GPA) or higher, as reported on the final official high school transcript, is still required for admittance. Certain major programs within the university may have different requirements.

However, students can still submit their SAT or ACT scores, along with their high school GPA, if they feel it will help their chances of acceptance and financial aid options.

Dean of Students at Finlandia University, Erin Barnett, said this policy change has been in the works for a while now and hopes this allows people easier access to higher education.

“We know that standardized tests are a moment in time, it’s a snapshot of what they’re capable of on a particular day. It’s not indicative of what they might do at Finlandia. So, if they want to be evaluated on their rigor and they’re performance previously, then we are happy to do that,” said Barnett.

According to Fair Test, the National Center for Fair and Opening Testing, 40 percent of all four-year colleges and universities in the United States are now test-optional.

Nicholas Tobey, Finlandia’s Student Body President, said that this new policy will have a positive impact on the university and future incoming students, especially those with test anxiety.

“I know some students have test anxiety and they really get stressed out or starting those tests at 9 a.m. as most places do. They just don’t feel adequately prepared for those tests or they haven’t learned some classes that need to be learned by that time. Having the test-out option is very nice for those students who feel a lot of pressure from the SAT or ACT,” said Tobey.

The Test-Optional Policy was put into place just a few weeks ago, allowing those who apply for the Spring 2020 semester to decide whether or not to include their test scores in their application.

Finlandia University has already reached out to a handful of students who may not have been admitted due to their testing scores or have written an essay for admittance.